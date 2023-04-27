Lesley Pitts ~ Courtesy image

All are invited to a free talk on Christian Science, “Finding Trust in a Changing World,” at 5 pm on May 13 at the Lexington Historical Society Depot, 13 Depot Square



The presenter, Leslie Ruth Pitts, is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.



For more information, contact LexingtonRR@gmail.com or visit www.ChristianScienceLexingtonMA.org.



