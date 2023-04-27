Sustainable Middlesex will sponsor a pair of free virtual workshops, Creating Sustainable Solutions



Tuesday, May 16 at 7 pm— Massachusetts’Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer

Topic: an equitable and sustainable future: A Vision for Massachusetts



Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 am— Senator Mike Barrett

Topic includes four climate solution breakout rooms:

Biodiversity: Protecting ecosystems, in our backyard and beyond

Building Electrification: A future without fossil fuels

Networked Geothermal: Neighborhood scale heating and cooling

Affordable Housing: Healthy, Efficient, Resilient



Sustainable Middlesex: Creating Sustainable Solutions Together through a network of grassroots climate action groups that are focused on public awareness of, and advocacy for, policies that support climate sustainability, mitigation and adaptation. While started in Middlesex County and surrounding area, we include towns from all over Massachusetts.



