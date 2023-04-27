Sustainable Middlesex will sponsor a pair of free virtual workshops, Creating Sustainable Solutions
Tuesday, May 16 at 7 pm— Massachusetts’Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer
Topic: an equitable and sustainable future: A Vision for Massachusetts
Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 am— Senator Mike Barrett
Topic includes four climate solution breakout rooms:
- Biodiversity: Protecting ecosystems, in our backyard and beyond
- Building Electrification: A future without fossil fuels
- Networked Geothermal: Neighborhood scale heating and cooling
- Affordable Housing: Healthy, Efficient, Resilient
The event is FREE | Register at CarbonCountdown2023.eventbrite.com
Sponsored by Sustainable Middlesex | Spread the word to your networks!
Sustainable Middlesex: Creating Sustainable Solutions Together through a network of grassroots climate action groups that are focused on public awareness of, and advocacy for, policies that support climate sustainability, mitigation and adaptation. While started in Middlesex County and surrounding area, we include towns from all over Massachusetts.
Our goals include:
- Initiating collaborative effort
- Coordinating calendars of events and actions
- Sharing tested ideas and actions
- Bringing activists together for networking and inspiration
- Pooling materials and resources for broad use