Lexington residents Shaylor Lindsay, Rudi Scheiber-Kurtz, and Carol Zaczkiewicz will sing with the Concord Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Kevin Leong, when the chorus presents Joseph Haydn’s “Maria Theresa Mass” at 8 P.M. on May 20 in the sanctuary of St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA.



Tickets—$30 (adults), $25 (seniors), $10 (children and students)—are available at concordchorus.org or (978) 254-1759.



Dr. Leong explains the work composed in 1799 “was most likely first performed at Sunday morning Mass on September 8 in Eisenstadt’s Bergkirche, the parish church,” where Haydn is buried. Although its nickname may refer to the iconic Habsburg Empress Maria Theresa, it more likely derives from her granddaughter and namesake Marie Therese, a great musical patron who received a copy of the Mass from Haydn himself.”



The Concord Chorus, a nonprofit organization founded in 1945, occupies an honored place in the musical life of Concord, Massachusetts, and surrounding communities.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Concord Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.





