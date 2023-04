The Friends of Cary Library’s Spring Book Sale will take place from May 5 to May 7 in the library’s large meeting room on the lower level at 1874 Mass Ave, Lexington

Gently Used Books ~ Adult, Teen, Children’s ~ Great Prices



Member Hours: Join At The Door

Friday, May 5 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Saturday, May 6 9 A.M. to 10 A.M.



General Public Hours

Saturday, May 6 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Sunday, May 7 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.



Cary Library

Friends of the Cary Library