Wilson Farm’s tulip fields will be open from Friday, April 21 through early May—about 2-3 weeks.

Flower lovers can wander through a field of more than 130,000 blooms featuring 42 varieties of tulips just waiting to be picked. The fields are bursting with a rainbow of colors making this an event you don’t want to miss!

The field will be open to the public daily from 10 am to 5 pm weather permitting.

Visit wilsonfarm.com for more details on dates, times and ticket prices.