English at Large (EAL) is a nonprofit organization that helps adult immigrants gain a greater understanding of the English language and U.S. culture through personalized instructional programs designed to support their highest aspirations. Our learners benefit from a large network of volunteers and community partners in Greater Boston committed to their success.



During Volunteer Appreciation Week we celebrate the service and impact of our volunteer Tutors, Conversation Group Facilitators, Beginner English Teachers, Career Access Lab Facilitators, Intake Assessors, and Members of our Board and Committees, as well as our program, event and office volunteers. Your efforts, as EAL volunteers, help make our world a better place!



We invite the Lexington community to join us in acknowledging the efforts of these wonderful volunteers: Marge Albin, Geraldine Atkins, Maureen Bennani*, Barbara Chandler, Anne Engelhart, Eileen Entin, Wendy Gabrenya, Karen Gan, Lynne Helfand, Jennifer Iverson, Karen Iverson, Geeta Kannan, Margy Keeping, Robin Kutner, Marcy Lidman, Meryl Loonin, Ginger McGuire, Judy Minardi*, Laura Musikant-Weiser, Maggie Pax, Elisabeth Piquet*, Bill Singer, Cindy Singer, Cathy Thompson, Toby Ward and Neil Weiser.



*These volunteers are being honored with a 10-year service award.



For more information about English At Large, visit www.englishatlarge.org



