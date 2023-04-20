Celebrating 41 Years, the Lexington Pops Chorus presents its 2023 Spring Concert on Friday & Saturday, May 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m. at Hancock Church, 1912 Mass Ave, Lexington (on the Green).



The program features John Rutter’s inspiring Magnificat, Dan Forrest’s beautiful Shalom, choral selections from Ragtime, the melodic Gartan Mother’s Lullaby, Wade in the Water and Philip Kern’s Chariot.



Robert A. Lague, directs the chorus, with David Owens, accompanist.



Admission: Adults $20, Children 12 and under $5 Tickets available from members or online at Lexpops.org (service charge applies)



Please check our website for masking and COVID information



This concert is supported in part by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council.



