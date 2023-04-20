Voices on the Green, Lexington’s live music and storytelling series, returns to First Parish in Lexington (on the Battle Green) on Friday, May 5th, at 7:00 PM. Storytellers will share a moment in their lives that intersects with history, taking the audience to Tiananmen Square, Lexington’s Battle Green, and the streets of Havana, among other notable places and times.



Six storytellers will share their experiences: Tom Diaz, Hua Dong, Nina Livingstone, Paul O’Shaughnessy, Jeff Poage, and Ruth Rose. The evening’s host, who brings his own remarkable poetic artistry to the stage, is Regie O’Hare Gibson.



Music is an important part of each Voices on the Green performance, and for our May 5 show, songwriter and singer Maddy Roop, whose new single, Sinner, has just been released, will grace the stage.



There will be no separate program for children and youth, but families are encouraged to bring youngsters who they think would enjoy the stories and songs. Appropriate for the show’s theme, the community partner for this performance is the Lexington Historical Society, which is dedicated to honoring and preserving the history of Lexington.



Tickets for “I Was There” are now on sale for $20 each; family discounts are available. Visit voicesonthegreen.org to order yours!



