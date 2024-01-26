Huzzah! The Lex250 Commission is in full swing preparing to celebrate the start of the Revolution and we need YOU. Join us at the Winter 2024 Lex250 Community Stakeholder/Partner meeting on January 30, 2024, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Lexington Community Center Dining Room . Our goal is to craft a Semiquincentennial celebration that’s memorable and inclusive, spotlighting the town’s rich diversity from the first shot to the present day. Your insights will help shape this multiyear celebration, where every connection to Lexington is honored

At the meeting, we’ll provide key insights into upcoming scheduled events. This is your chance to actively engage—participate in planned events, propose new events, collaborate on joint initiatives, share your vision, and have your activities featured on the Lex250 calendar, reaching across multiple towns. Your dynamic involvement will contribute to the success of the celebration and spotlight your group as an integral part of Lexington’s rich fabric.

https://Lexingtonma.gov/Semiquincentennialcommission.com