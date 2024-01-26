The Recreation and Community Programs Department hires approximately 200 seasonal employees and volunteers each summer and we welcome your interest in our department. The following pages provide a brief description of positions available, qualifications required for each position and approximate hire dates. Please check your schedule in advance as each position requires a time commitment. Qualified returning staff are given first consideration for positions available and must reapply by January 12th. Applicants applying for the first time must submit the application no later than March 1, 2024. All applications received by the deadline will be reviewed. Late applications will be held, should positions still need to be filled. Dates and times advertised for positions are subject to change. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview and scheduled to meet with department staff via Zoom or in person. All staff (returning and new) must attend a mandatory pre-season staff orientation.