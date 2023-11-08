LexKooks is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Indulge in a delightful culinary adventure with this Stuffed Rice Cake recipe, a delectable treat that promises not just a burst of flavors but also a fun-filled cooking experience. Perfect for bonding with family and friends, this recipe requires a bit of time and effort, making it an ideal choice for collaborative cooking sessions. At its core, this dish features a blend of rice, sweet rice flour, and water, forming a base that’s both tender and satisfying.

What sets this Stuffed Rice Cake apart is its flavorful filling. Inside the soft yet crispy exterior, you’ll discover a delightful combination of glass noodles, your choice of protein, earthy mushrooms, and aromatic shallots. This medley of ingredients creates a harmonious balance of textures and tastes. After being gently fried in a thin layer of oil, the rice cake exterior achieves a tantalizing crunch while maintaining its indulgent essence. The inner layer of rice cake, however, remains wonderfully chewy, offering a perfect contrast.

Not only is this dish a gastronomic delight, but it also carries cultural significance. Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of South Asia, where rice cakes are a staple, this recipe pays homage to the region’s diverse flavors and textures. Enjoy the process of creating this masterpiece with loved ones, and let the joy of cooking translate into the flavors of your Stuffed Rice Cake.

Ingredients:

Glass noodles (¾ cup) — you can usually find these in the Asian Section of your grocery store, they’re made of mung beans so they have a lighter taste and bouncier texture, a great low-calorie substitute for normal egg noodles/pasta

Mushrooms (¾ cup)

Half a shallot

Choice of Protein: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, Cooked Beans or Tofu for a vegan option (¾ cups)

Rice Flour (1¼ cup)

Water (¾ cup)

Salt (2 tsp)

Garlic or chili powder (optional)

Fully Cooked Sweet Potato (optional)

Instructions:

Begin by rehydrating your glass noodles in hot water for about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Dice your mushrooms, shallots, and glass noodles into small pieces. Using a food processor is recommended to achieve finely chopped ingredients.

Add your choice of protein and mix well. Season with 2 teaspoons of salt, and optionally, add garlic or chili powder for added flavor.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Quickly stir-fry your filling for about 3 minutes, ensuring it’s partially cooked. This step is crucial as it makes wrapping easier and prevents the filling from becoming sticky, especially if you’re using raw protein. If your protein is fully cooked, such as tofu, you can skip this step.

Store the filling in the fridge to make it more malleable for later use.

Prepare the rice cake dough by mixing rice flour and water. Knead until it forms a soft, non-crumbling dough. Add water gradually to avoid lumps. The dough should be soft, moldable, and not too wet. Optionally, you can incorporate ¼ cup of cooked sweet potato for a sweeter taste and a softer texture. Adjust the water amount accordingly.

Take a meatball-sized portion of the rice cake dough and flatten it into a circle with a thickness of about ¼ inch, with a radius of approximately an inch and a half.

Spoon a generous teaspoon of the filling into the center of the rice cake wrapper.

Fold the edges of the wrapper towards the center, pinching them securely to form a small log-shaped parcel with no filling peeking out.

Heat a layer of oil, about half an inch, in a pan. Fry the stuffed rice cakes on both sides for 3 minutes over medium to medium-high heat. This quick frying method preserves the chewy texture of the thin rice cake wrapper while achieving a golden, crispy exterior.

Once fried to a golden brown, let the stuffed rice cakes rest on a paper towel to allow the exterior to crisp up further.