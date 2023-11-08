For more than 65 years, Follen Church has transformed its parking lot into a charming Winter Wonderland complete with fragrant balsam fir Christmas Trees for sale. Our trees are grown by Alden Mingo of Mingo’s Products out of Calais, Maine and they are free-range and sustainably sourced. Prices range from $30 – $90, depending on the size of tree selected. New this year we will be accepting online payment through Venmo.

Mondays: Closed (except Dec. 4 – we will be open 3-7PM)

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 3-7PM

Fridays: 1-7PM

Saturdays: 9AM-7PM

Sundays: 12-7PM

The lot will be open through December 24 or until all our trees are sold.

**Please note, we will close for inclement weather.

Our church’s founder, Charles Follen, brought the tradition of decorating an evergreen tree for the Christmas holiday to New England from his native Germany in 1832. According to legend, Follen cut down a small fir tree from woods near his home. The tree was decorated with toys, fruit and candles. The scene at the unveiling of the tree at the Follens’ Christmas party was described as follows: “It really looked beautiful; the room seemed in a blaze, and the ornaments were so well hung on. . . . It was delightful. The children poured in, but in a moment every voice was hushed. Their faces were upturned to the blaze, all eyes wide open, all lips parted, all steps arrested.” The idea of Christmas trees kind of caught on. A hundred twenty years later, in 1952, Follen Church began selling Christmas trees as a holiday fund-raiser, and it’s continued to this day.