The following are incidents selected from the Lexington Police Department logs in the week leading up to October 30, 2023. The Lexington Observer does not independently verify this information.

Arrest

Tuesday, October 24 at 1:10 a.m., an officer in a sector car in the area of 436 Marrett Rd. observed a vehicle in the rear alleyway with its fog lights on. Upon investigation, the responding officer observed a black Nissan Altima next to the building with a male slouched over and sleeping in the driver’s seat. There appeared to be a firearm in the center console (later identified as a lighter) and a clear plastic bag in his palm. When backup units responded, the driver was removed from the vehicle and placed face down on the ground until he was handcuffed for his safety and that of the officers. Officers placed the individual in the back seat of the cruiser. Mal’s was called for a tow. An officer read the driver his Miranda* warning.

There was a transparent plastic bag with a white powdery substance on the floor of the driver’s seat in plain view. Officers conducted a motor vehicle inventory search and found a syringe in the driver’s door map compartment. Upon closer investigation of the plastic bag, there was a white powdery substance that had a rock inside it and there was a grayish white powder. They were separated into two individual bags, and when tested at the station, one was positive for cocaine and the other for fentanyl.

The Lexington resident was formally arrested and charged with illegal possession of Class A substance (fentanyl) and Class B substance (cocaine). Bail Commissioner Rojas released him on $100.00 bail and officers took him back to his residence.

*“The Supreme Court’s decision in Miranda bolsters your rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution. The Fifth Amendment protects a person from being compelled to be a witness against themself (self-incrimination). It also reduces the likelihood that a criminal suspect ultimately gives a coerced confession.”

Community Engagement

Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 p.m., an officer participated in the community Diwali Celebration at Lexington High School until 9:00 p.m.

Larceny – Theft

Saturday, October 28 at 5:10 a.m., a cruiser check for Medford PD reported, that while in route to make a notification for Medford, he came upon a vehicle with a window smashed and left running on Brown Rd. Revere police contacted the owner, who confirmed the car was stolen. A Lexington detective was called to the scene as the vehicle was towed to Revere by Mal’s. This vehicle had been stolen from Burnham Rd., Lexington.

Disturbance and Dispute

Tuesday, October 24 at 5:50 p.m., a call came from Pedego Electric Bikes at Camellia Place reporting a customer disturbance inside the store. After leaving, this individual caused a disturbance with customers outside the store. The responding officer checked the area, located the subject in question, and provided a ride home to Woburn without incident. This individual was left in the custody of his father.

Sunday, October 29 at 1:20 p.m., a call came in from a female who stated she was at a party at a residence on Grove St. She explained there was some sort of fight going on in the house. She would not provide her name and stated she had already called an Uber for herself and would not wait for the police. Responding officers report all in order upon arrival. They spoke with the homeowner and confirmed that there was no fight, and all was calm.

Thursday, October 26 at 1:55 p.m., a Main Campus Dr. resident called to report his mother’s home health aide was refusing to leave the residence after being asked. The situation resolved itself when this aide was picked up by her son and left without incident.

Noise Complaints

Thursday, October 26 at 4:45 AM., a call came in stating there was a yellow Casella garbage truck making noise picking up trash at the Mobil gas station at 277 Bedford St. The caller stated that he could hear the truck every morning at “abnormal” hours. The responding officer checked the area, and all was quiet. No trucks matching that description were located.

Friday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m., a Grapevine Ave. resident called to report her neighbor’s generator was running again. She stated a representative from the town advised her to call when this happens. She did not want a response; she just wanted it on record. At 9:20 p.m., a second noise complaint came in from the Grapevine Ave. resident regarding noise from the neighbor’s generator.

Saturday, October 28 at 9:15 p.m., a Cedar St. resident called to report loud music at a nearby Paul Revere Rd. residence. The responding officer spoke to the homeowner and advised him of the complaint. At 10:20 p.m., a second noise complaint came in from a Cedar St. resident regarding the neighbor’s party. When approached for the second time, the homeowner agreed to end the party and go inside for the night. However, it took a third complaint at 11:20 and the presence of the responding officer on the scene until the music was turned off and all the people cleared the area.

Saturday, October 28 at 11:10 p.m., a Turning Mill Rd. resident called to report a group of youths on the front lawn across the street making noise. The responding officer checked the area and located a small group waiting for a ride from a parent. Youths were advised.

Animal Control

Tuesday, October 24 at 5:50 p.m., a Turning Mill Rd. resident called to report he had been walking in the Landlocked Forest when he came across a loose/missing dog. He described the dog as a poodle mix with white hair and gray spots. The responding officer retrieved the dog and returned it to its Turning Mill Rd. owner.

Tuesday, October 24 at 8:40 p.m., a caller reported a dog running loose on Cedar Street near Homestead Street. The responding officer reported that the dog ran into the Pine Meadows Golf Course and into the woods. The surrounding area was checked but the dog was not located.

Thursday, October 26 at 5:45 p.m., a Jefferson Dr. resident reported she had been attacked and bitten on her leg by two dogs that belonged on Grove St. The victim refused EMS. Officers were unable to speak with the Grove St. homeowner — only children were home. Grove St. residents spoke only Spanish, so Waltham PD was contacted for a Spanish-speaking officer as well as animal control assistance to remove the dogs. AC secured the dogs at the shelter/kennel, and a 51A was filed with DCF on behalf of the minor children. Both dogs will be tested for rabies as the owner could not provide documentation of vet care. There was no proof of ownership and both dogs were unlicensed. There were 2 dog bowls on the deck, and a juvenile stated both dogs lived there. Another adult male stated he also lived there and confirmed two dogs lived there and belonged to the homeowner. The Animal Control Officer returned the dogs to the owners, and they have been advised to quarantine them.

Sunday, October 29 at 11:45 a.m., a Bertwell Rd. resident called to report a wild animal loose in her house. Responding officers assisted in removing a groundhog from inside the residence.

Fraud

Monday, October 23 at 12:20 p.m., Lexington Christian Academy called to report their business payroll had been the victim of a phishing scam. The caller explained that an employee divulged direct deposit information to an employee’s e-mail that matched the identity of their school e-mail address. The direct deposit check was transferred to an account at GO2BANK for the amount of $2149.54. All account information was provided.

Tuesday, October 24 at 3:15 p.m., an Eldred St. resident came in to report fraud. A month ago, he contacted a handyperson named Patrick Harney via the Nextdoor App. Patrick responded to the posting regarding the modification of a sink to a double sink. He went to the residence and provided a quote for the job, and this resident wrote a check on October 5 for $600 for the project materials. Patrick agreed to start work on October 11. He failed to appear or contact him. On October 12 he texted his company system had gone down. When this resident asked Patrick for another number if “the system went down” again, he was told the current number was the only one available. Since October 12, he has failed to respond to all inquiries about the job and a request for a refund. This resident went to Bank of America and asked to file a fraud claim to get his money back. They advised him to contact the Police Department. Officers were unsuccessful in reaching Patrick and left a voicemail instructing him to contact either the Lexington Police Department or this resident. They advised this resident to consult an attorney about taking his claim to civil court in Concord if necessary.

Wednesday, October 25 at 5:05 PM., a Drew Ave. resident walked in to report that DCU reached out to her regarding fraudulent activity in her accounts. DCU was able to freeze the accounts, which resulted in no monetary loss. She was advised to contact DCU and obtain replacement account numbers.

Friday, October 27 at 10:15 a.m., a Fessenden Way resident called stating her mother was the victim of a home improvement scam. According to this resident, she confronted the scammers and they refused to offer any information regarding their business at the residence. An officer spoke with this resident who stated two contractors arrived at her residence and advised her she needed her chimney repaired. She agreed to the work and signed a contract for $4781.25 for minor work on the furnace/chimney. She sent a check to the contractor which was subsequently canceled due to the amount charged and the lack of work completed.

Saturday, October 28 at 12:05 p.m., a York Street resident stated a Verizon account had been opened using her personal information. The account had an overdue balance of $1,465.09 and as a result, it was sent to collections. She was advised of the delinquent payments. However, she confirmed she did not open the account, and it was unauthorized. Her information was obtained fraudulently and was subsequently used to open the account. She reports no monetary loss at this time, but as a result of the identity theft, her credit may be affected. She was encouraged to monitor her credit reports to ensure no other accounts were opened.

**From ARP’s Fraud Watch – AARP Bulletin October 2023 – A Visual Guide to Fraud. Look for Signs That You’re Being Stalked by Crooks, by Amy Nofziger and Mark Fetterhoff.

“A text about your Netflix account being suspended: Did you get an e-mail or text about your Netflix or other streaming service being suspended? As freaked out as you might be about not being able to catch up on your latest drama, take a breath and go into your Netflix account via the legitimate website. Do not call the number or click on any links in the e-mail or text. This is a way for criminals to steal from you. If you provide any personal information through this link, they will try to commit identity theft in your name.”

The Lexington Police Department updates its call log on Monday mornings. LexObserver coverage is a sampling of incidents and is not an exhaustive list. Logs are available for public viewing.