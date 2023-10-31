Did you know?

Youth Counseling Connection (YCC) is open every Wednesday from 3:00pm – 4:30pm for walk-ins.

During this time, youth (ages 12 – 22) or families can walk in and have immediate access to a therapist. This is an excellent resource for those who have had a hard time accessing services, or someone who wants to see what therapy is all about!

No fees or insurance needed.

YCC Clinical Services are Confidential! All information stays within the therapy office and is only ever shared when there is a safety concern or permission is given by the family.

We also have sessions available by appointment Monday-Thursday.

For more information about YCC, please visit us at www.youthcouselingconnection.org.