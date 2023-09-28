The following are incidents selected from the Lexington Police Department logs in the week leading up to September 25, 2023. The Lexington Observer does not independently verify this information and does not reflect our reporting or opinion.

Bicycle vs. Motor Vehicle

Wednesday, September 20 at noon, multiple emergency calls came in for a bicycle vs. motor vehicle crash with injuries on Meriam St. at the Minuteman Commuter Bikeway. Before arrival, officers were advised the vehicle had subsequently struck a telephone pole. Upon arrival, Lexington police and fire departments found a cyclist in the roadway with a head laceration. The operator of the motor vehicle was suffering from head and neck pain. Both were transported to Lahey Hospital. The cyclist was cited for Ch. 85 sec 11B violation. A cyclist is “subject to the traffic laws and regulations of the Commonwealth.” The cyclist failed to stop, dismount, and cross Meriam St. on foot as a pedestrian with the right of way in a crosswalk and rode into the car.

Community Service

Friday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m., two officers visited the Lexington Community Center on Marrett Rd. They informally engaged with seniors and patrons who were utilizing the facility.

Larceny

Monday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m., a Woodland Rd. resident came into the station to report his daughter’s bicycle had been stolen from Lexington High School sometime between September 14 at 8:00 p.m. and September 15 at 8:00 p.m. The bicycle is a light blue Trek 820 WSD with serial number W TU333L KO 174 N and is valued at $400. The bicycle was left unlocked/unsecured at the bike rack on the Muzzy St. side of the school.

Wednesday, September 20 at 4:20 p.m., a Hancock St. resident came into the station to report his son’s bicycle had been left at the Diamond Middle School overnight. It was left unlocked/unsecured, and it was missing when he dropped off his son at school this morning. The bicycle is an electric blue, Specialized Hot Rock 24 valued at $425.

Friday, September 22 at 1:15 p.m., a Kendall Rd. resident called to report his daughter’s bicycle had been stolen from Lexington High School. The bicycle is a woman’s hybrid, Trek bike – black with a silver bell. The estimated value is $758. This bicycle was taken on September 22nd between 8:30 a.m. and 12:51 p.m. The bicycle was secured on the Worthen Rd. side of the high school. It was forcibly removed by an unknown person.

Friday, September 22 at 1:05 p.m., an individual reported tools stolen from a job site at 1 Heritage Dr. Earth Stone Works reports approximately $4000 stolen from a locked truck.

Suspicious Activity – Persons

Monday, September 18 at 6:20 a.m., a worker at Leahy Medical Center at 16 Hayden Ave. called to report a man was sleeping overnight in his vehicle in the garage. She stated this was not the first time this had occurred. Responding officers reported the vehicle was gone upon their arrival.

Friday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m., a Worthen Rd. East resident called to report that a man walking his dog went around into his neighbor’s backyard. Responding officers reported they spoke with the homeowner on Barrett Road, and she confirmed the individual was her exterminator.

Saturday, September 23 at 8:35 p.m., a Constitution Rd. resident called to report a man wearing dark pants and a black hoodie looking into parked vehicles on Constitution Road. Responding officers checked the area and were unable to locate the subject.

Disturbance – Neighbor Trouble

Sunday, September 24 at 7:10 p.m., a Steadman Rd. resident called to report her neighbor had threatened to “beat her up.” Upon arrival, responding officers spoke with the caller and her boyfriend who alleged that their neighbor’s daughter was playing Ding Dong Ditch*. A verbal altercation occurred due to an ongoing issue of harassment between families. All parties involved were advised of the right to seek a harassment order through Concord District Court. This caller wanted this incident documented because of the recent history between neighbors. *Step 1: the prankster runs up to a door. Step 2: the prankster knocks on the door or rings a doorbell. Step 3: the prankster flees, much to their laughter and/or to the resident’s confusion and chagrin.

Animal Control

Friday, September 22 at 2:45 p.m., a Linmoor Terrace resident came into the station to report a dog bite that occurred on Tuesday, September 19.

Saturday, September 23 at 1:40 p.m., a N. Hancock St. resident found a gray and white Shih Tzu located in the area of 96 N Hancock St. A short time later a Blake Road resident was walking in the neighborhood and reclaimed her dog. They reunited and all was right with their world.

Fraud

Monday, September 18 at 1:55 p.m., the manager at Bank of America at 1761 Mass Ave. called to report a customer was inside the branch for 10 to 15 minutes withdrawing cash and then left a note with a teller that someone had been kidnapped. The bank staff advised this individual that she was likely being scammed but did not heed their warnings. The bank ID’d her, but there was no known mode of travel. The responding officer spoke with the branch manager and then with police dispatch to determine if this individual had any vehicles registered to her. He was given two registration numbers and located her in the parking lot. They contacted the supposed kidnap victim who answered her phone and was fine. Unfortunately, this individual had already wired $1000 to an unknown party via MoneyGram.

Monday, September 18 at 9:20 p.m., a Wilson Rd. resident came into the station to report he had been the victim of identity fraud. Someone in Kansas City, Missouri took out an auto loan in his name and purchased a vehicle. This resident became aware of this when he received a statement from Bank of America for a loan payment of $1194.22. He did not pay the balance and immediately called the bank to notify them of the fraud. Bank of America is investigating the matter, and there is no monetary loss at this time.

Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m., a Fottler Ave. resident came into the station to report credit card fraud. He stated that an unknown individual used his Citibank double cash credit card to purchase an Apple MacBook Air computer for $1167.69 on August 30, 2023. The order was posted on September 1, and the package was delivered later to a person named Edward residing at 40 Union St. in Everett, MA.

Wednesday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m., a Lowell St. resident came into the station to report she received notification from the Massachusetts Unemployment Department regarding an unemployment claim when she applied for unemployment online on September 20. She had not applied to receive unemployment benefits in the past. An unknown person had utilized her personal information in an attempt to collect such funds. This continues to be an active scam known to the Unemployment Department of Massachusetts which has its fraud department dealing with cases like this.

Saturday, September 23 at 11:55 a.m., an Emerson Gardens Rd. resident came into the station to report that between the end of August and early September, she used a street mailbox to send a check for $100 to American Express. On Monday, September 18, she learned that the payee was changed to Kaylah Howard for the amount of $4602.15. This resident filed a fraud claim with Bank of America the same day. She was advised she would be notified. No claim number was provided or location where the check was cashed or deposited. She stated that she also reported this incident to the US Postal Service the same day.

From ARP's Fraud Watch – AARP Bulletin September 2023

Don’t Fall for the Recovery Scam

“Asset recovery scammers hit you when you’re down. Using sucker lists of recent victims that fraudsters buy and sell among themselves, the crooks pose as consumer advocates or government agents, and they promise they’ll get your lost money back. The con: recovery scammers describe the ruse that’s already cost you money, then offer to recover the funds for a fee upfront. Some ask for bank account or credit card information. Others send a check for too much money and ask you to return the extra amount. By the time you learn the check is fake, your money is gone. In one Florida case, recovery scammers going by the name Consumer Collection Advocates bilked older people out of $2.8 million. How to steer clear: Don’t trust offers to recover scammed money for a fee or any that require financial information. And never pay in advance to get a refund, the Federal Trade Commission advises.”

