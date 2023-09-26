Tashlich

We cast our sins

onto live water,

lentils or bread

as symbols,



on this, our Jewish

new year. We sing

the Aveinu malkeinu:

our father, our king,



pardon our transgressions,

give us a good year.

This ancient melody,

brings out our voices,

strong and sweet.



A bright, warm and breezy

Sunday afternoon,

the sun lowering

among cirrus clouds,



and there it is!

A rare sun dog,

a rainbow glimmer

of light just to

the left of that orb.



It stays with us

for the thirty minute ceremony,

a small miracle of

presence and timing,



affording hope

and inspiration

for this, our new year.



Fish jump up,

ducks fly onto the river,

creating wide circles,

to catch this windfall



In 1930’s Berlin,

police demanded to

know the meaning.

“We are feeding the fishes”.

Now we rejoice in our

freedom to be who we are.

(Notes: Tashlich means casting off. A sundog is a rare phenomenon, requiring a particular angle of sun, cirrus clouds composed of ice crystals, and a chill in the air. The Nazis were beginning to take over in Berlin in the 1930’s.)

Lynch Park, Beverly

It is a three dime

one pearl kind of day.

Messages from beyond,

after loss.



The salty ocean roils,

clambers up over the rail,

evoking a salty tear

of wonder, delight,



memories of childhood

by the sea, “ salt in our blood.”



A schooner amidst

sailboats, harbor views,

Great Haste island.



A cormorant glides

to a near rock to

shake, preen and spread wings

with stunning patterns.



A large gull silently

joins this bird in

a peaceful meditation

on the outcrop.



A brown gull soars

overhead in the fresh scene.



The park has a surrealistic feel,

with groups of people

scattered peacefully on the

impossibly green lawns,

under poetic trees.



Companionship, intimacy, breezes,

succulent cherries, as the

tide gradually recedes.



A walled rose garden houses

a wedding party, observed by

two children straddling iconic

Italianate lion sculptures.



Ice cream! Thick and creamy,

melting, messy, chunky.

Growing up, my Beverly aunt

used to chant-

‘I scream You sceam

we all scream for

Ice Cream!’