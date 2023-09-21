The following are incidents selected from the Lexington Police Department logs in the week leading up to September 18, 2023. The Lexington Observer does not independently verify this information and does not reflect our reporting or opinion.

Community Service

Wednesday, September 13 at 3:05 p.m., an officer gave a presentation on active threats to the staff of the Recreation Department and Human Services Department at the Lexington Community Center. The presentation was well received, and officers will follow up with both departments to answer any further questions based on their department’s needs and location within the building.

Larceny

Monday, September 11 at 11:15 a.m., an employee of the Munroe Center for the Arts called to report a piano bench and Adirondack chair had been stolen from the premises.

Monday, September 11 at 8:45 p.m., a Grove St. resident called to report a 2018 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen from her driveway within the last two hours. Lexington PD notified Bedford and State Police and sent a teletype to surrounding cities and towns.

Tuesday, September 12 at 7:20 p.m., a Cary Library employee called to report the larceny of a patron’s scooter that had been left unsecured in the bicycle rack in the front of the library. Responding officers spoke with the owners and were informed that there was no way to track the scooter valued at $180. Owners will provide the model and serial number of the Evercross, black with blue accented, electric scooter that was likely stolen between 4:45 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m., a Berwick Rd. resident called to report a white, Ford Transit Connect van was used to steal an electric leaf blower, fertilizer, and seed from his driveway. This resident provided a vehicle description, and responding officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Animal Control

Monday, September 11 at 4:40 p.m., a Solomon Pierce Rd. resident called to report “some sort of” sick animal in his backyard. The responding officer reported the animal was well enough to run off into the woods upon his arrival.

Tuesday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m., a Mass Ave (near Waldorf School) resident called to report a raccoon that appeared to be sick or injured. Before the officer’s arrival, their dog got off its leash and attacked the young raccoon. The smaller-than-a-squirrel raccoon was in a wooded area. The responding officer put it down with one shot. The officer advised residents regarding cleaning and caring for the dog. The Animal Control Officer was notified due to the possible rabies exposure.

Wednesday, September 13 at 8:30 p.m., a Pleasant St./ Dover Lane area resident called and stated a dog on Pleasant St. had been barking for two hours. The dog and owner were located. The owner stated she was watching TV and was unaware the dog was barking. Once advised, the owner brought the dog into the house.

General Disturbance/Noise Complaint

Friday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m., Hanscom Air Force Base security called to report an incoherent individual at gate 4 at Hartwell Ave. Responding officers spoke with the Boston resident and determined she was not under the influence of any substance and appeared to suffer from some mental health disorder. She simply wanted to report an incident to the Air Force that occurred two years ago. She was not a threat to herself or others and agreed to leave.

Monday, September 11 at 11:00 p.m., a Reed St. resident reported a buzzing sound from the next-door house that had been knocked down. Responding officers checked the area and found an old smoke detector chirping. There was no hazard present.

Tuesday, September 12 at 11:50 p.m., a Loring Rd. resident reported a banging noise from the area of Baskin Road. The responding officer checked the area and was unable to locate any noise-producing problem.

Sunday, September 17 at 4:40 a.m., a Bow Street resident called to report loud music playing next door. Responding officers spoke with the next-door neighbor, and he agreed to turn off the music for the night.

Sunday, September 17 at 8:40 p.m., an Allen St. resident reported ongoing work at the High Rock Church at 7 Clementis Road. The responding officer spoke with an employee from Kami Trucking who was hired by the church to pick up a shipping container and transport it to Worcester. The noise described by the neighbor was likely from loading it during the day. The church and parking lot were otherwise quiet, and no construction work was taking place. The employee stated he had a few minutes of work left before leaving and would be as quiet as possible.

Suspicious Activity – Persons/Motor Vehicle

Wednesday, September 13 at 10:05 p.m., a Lowell St. resident called stating there was a man, roughly 6 feet tall, wearing a white UCLA sweatshirt asking him for money to get a ride home to Attleboro. This same man asked him for money outside his house a couple of days earlier. Responding officers did not observe anyone in the area fitting this description.

Wednesday, September 13 at 10:20 p.m., a Lowell St. resident reported a man ringing doorbells and looking for a ride. Responding officers spoke with this Dracut, MA individual who stated he was staying with a friend at Countryside Village.

Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m., a call came in from the switchboard operator at Brookhaven on Waltham St. She reported a white pickup truck driving around a parking lot looking into parked cars. They told this individual to leave at which point, they stated, “He flipped us off and did not leave.” He was last seen in front of the performance center on the property but was gone upon officers’ arrival.

Fraud

Thursday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m., a Lowell resident came into the station and asked to speak with an officer regarding possible fraud. The detective spoke with this individual, and she stated she had purchased gift cards to pay for and clear up a warrant that she was told came from the Border Patrol. She felt this was suspicious and stopped in to confirm this information was false before providing the caller with any numbers on gift cards. The detective on duty advised her regarding the details of this kind of scam.

Friday, September 15 at 11:50 a.m., a Gleason Road resident walked into the station to report he had mailed a check for $60 to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and that it had been intercepted and washed. The amount was changed to $6000 then cashed. This resident is actively working with Citizens Bank for a refund of this money.

**From ARP’s Fraud Watch – September 2023

One-time Password Bot Scam

“Credit reporting company Experian warns that scammers utilize bots dash automated programs dash to deceive people into sharing the two-factor authentication codes sent to them via text or e-mail from financial institutions parentheses or from companies such as Amazon). The bot will make a robocall or send a text that appears to come from a bank asking you to authorize a charge, then it asks you to enter the authentication code you’ve just been sent if the transaction isn’t yours. It’s actually the bot that’s trying to log into your bank account, and it wants the code that the bank sent to you as a precaution, so it can get in. How to stay safe: never share authentication codes, or provide other information, in response to an unsolicited phone call or text.”

The Lexington Police Department updates its call log on Monday mornings.