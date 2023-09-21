Lexington has received substantial seed money towards a public commemorative art piece to be unveiled as part of the 250th Celebration.MAPC, comments, “The Lex250 Memorial presents an opportunity to contemplate what legacies and histories remain unwritten or unknown in Lexington. We invite community members to consider what histories and stories are relevant to this celebration and for future generations. If you want to get involved with the Lex250 Memorial, you can learn more about the project on the project page and self-nominate for roles as project advisor and selection panelists. We plan to have it installed by Patriots’ Day 2025.