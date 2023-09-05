For 10 years, Older Wiser Lifelong Learning (OWLL) has enhanced the lives of a significant portion of older Lexingtonians, offering engaging courses on literature, science, history, social science, current events, and the arts. A work of many hands, OWLL really is a dream come true!

Since 1972 Friends of the Council of Aging (FCOA), a volunteer board of Lexingtonians, has contributed financially to many programs such as lunches, transportation, trips, health & wellness services and more. In 2013 the FCOA envisioned a revolutionary new program: OWLL. Using local experts and retired faculty, they aspired to provide lifelong learning opportunities to older Lexingtonians. Courses would be community-led, affordable, accessible, and collaborative.

10 years later, OWLL has offered 120 low-cost courses to 1000+ students! Congratulations to the innovative team first led by Chair Jane Trudeau, now led by Marion Kilson, and thanks to Dana Home Foundation for initial funding! Join us in celebration at 3pm on Tues, Sept 12 for the OWLL Fall Reception at the Lexington Community Center. Instructors will be previewing their fall courses; course registration is available now at LexRecMa.com!