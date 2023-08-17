- 9 Idylwilde Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Martellucci Ft and Martellucci, Robert on 08/02/2023 to Idlywilde Estate LLC for $1,087,500
- 29 Webster Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Aaronson, Edward and Aaronson, Phyllis on 08/01/2023 to Wang, Hui and Zhu, Junfeng for $1,305,000
- 44 Woburn St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Virgile, Paula L and Virgile, Robert L on 08/04/2023 to Congoran, Thomas for $1,125,000
- 51 Winthrop Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Ferrante, Marybeth D and Ferrante, Santino on 08/01/2023 to Ferrante, Christopher and Ferrante, Kathryn for $1,100,000
- 64 Shade St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Brown, Rebecca R and Brown, Jesse on 08/04/2023 to Jerebko, Anna and Alexeev, Ilya for $1,506,000
- 76 Woburn St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Daily, Diane on 08/04/2023 to Pan, Haiyun and Guo, Jie for $765,000
- 1347 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Deschler, Daniel G and Reynolds, Eileen E on 08/04/2023 to Luharuka, Rajesh and Seth, Anandita for $1,850,000