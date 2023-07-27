Police Blotter 28

The following are incidents selected from the Lexington Police Department logs in the week leading up to July 25, 2023. This information is not independently verified by The Lexington Observer and does not reflect our reporting or opinion.

Community Relations

Friday, July 21 at 9:00 a.m., officers were present at Lexington’s annual Truck Day to support this event that was held at the library. The community was invited to explore vehicles from Lexington’s Department of Public Works, Fire Department, and Police Department and meet some of the people who drive them.

Arrests

Thursday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m., a Kendall Rd. resident called 911 to report that a truck had crashed into the front of their house. Officers arrested an Arlington resident for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligently as to endanger, and using an electronic device. Responding officers transported the driver to the station. Mals removed the vehicle, and the building inspector was notified.

Suspicious Activity – Persons

Tuesday, July 18 at 9:15 p.m., the owner of Beacon Point Development at 186 Bedford St. reported that a female with long dark hair wearing a yellow jacket was seen in the business after hours at approximately 9:00 p.m. The owner stated the unknown female left the property and got into a gray sedan on Vaille Ave. and turned onto Bedford St. toward Bedford. Officers responded and checked the area, and the vehicle was gone. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the business with the property owner present. All appeared in order with no signs of forced entry. The front door had not been secured. The owner did not report anything missing. He tried to review the video cameras to ID the unknown person but was unsuccessful.

Wednesday, July 19 at 9:10 p.m., the on-site manager at the Drummer Boy condominiums on Drummer Boy Way reported he saw a group of kids swimming in the pool even though the pool closed at 8:00 p.m. Responding officers spoke with the swimmers who reported being unaware of the closing time. They were leaving when the officers arrived.

Thursday, July 20 at 9:25 p.m., a Main Campus Dr resident called to report that her daughter, who lives with her, thought she heard a banging sound and door open. She was worried there was someone in the house with her. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no signs of any problem.

Sunday, July 23 at 4:00 p.m., a Holmes Rd. resident stated there were two individuals wearing jerseys and pants who knocked on his door trying to sell a utility upgrade. This resident thought it was suspicious because they “knew his information” when talking to him. The responding officer spoke to the homeowner, who stated that the two individuals had left the area on foot. The officer checked the area and both individuals had left.

Disturbance — Neighbors /Animal Control

Wednesday, July 19 at 12:39 p.m., a Roosevelt Rd. resident called to report that her dog got out of the house, and her neighbor threatened to kill the dog and call the police. The responding officer spoke to this individual, and she stated that her storm door was broken, and her dog got loose and ran into the neighbor’s yard. When retrieving her dog, she stated the neighbor came out and threatened to kill the dog. The responding officer advised her to have the storm door fixed so the issue would be resolved. She stated that this had only happened a few times. When the officer spoke to the neighbor, he stated that this has been an ongoing issue for the last year and a half. He stated that the dog has come into his yard approximately 10 times each month, and he is afraid the dog will hurt his children. The officer reports the dog has never attempted to attack or bite his children, but this resident stated the dog runs up toward them in an aggressive manner. This resident is frustrated with the situation and would like his neighbor to contact him before walking onto his property to retrieve the dog.

Fraud

Thursday, July 20 at 12:30 p.m., a Mass Ave. resident came into the station to report finding a fraudulent Discover credit card account opened under his name. He reported that he did not open this account, and it was brought to his attention via Experian. He has since contacted Discover and the account has been closed. There is no monetary loss and Discover Card directed this resident to report the incident to the Police Department for documentation.

Thursday, July 20 at 5:15 p.m., an Apollo Circle resident walked into the station to report that she had received a fraudulent e-mail from individuals claiming to be from Geek Squad. They attempted to convince her to send them $10,000 in Bitcoin. This resident notified the Police Department and her financial institutions. There has been no monetary loss, and she has been advised to continue working with the fraud departments of her financial institutions.

Monday, July 24 at 5:00 p.m., a Simonds Rd. resident came into the station to report a check he mailed in the box in front of Lexington Town Hall on July 10 made out to K.P. Drains in the amount of $295, had been intercepted. Citizens Bank notified this resident that they received a check made out to Fabiano Borges Bonde when he attempted to cash it at Rockland Trust for $4875.07. Due to the amount on the check, Rockland Trust flagged and then denied the check. This resident contacted KP Drains who stated they never received the original check.

*Facts recorded from AARP’s Fraud Watch – June 2023

*Reminder: If you have not yet done it, consider doing a “Wallet Audit.”

“Before your wallet is lost or stolen, consider the following: the modern wallet should be slim, light, and modestly populated. Many of the informational items we once carried can be accessed on our phones. If stolen, an overstuffed wallet can provide crooks with information and tools that may lead to the theft that spreads far beyond the cash the wallet contained. Here are some steps to consider mitigating that risk.”

FIRST: “Take everything out of your wallet and sort it all, with an eye to pairing it back. Remove old receipts, business cards, single-store credit cards, and rewards cards.”

*AND “Do not carry a house key. Assume crooks will find your address from the contents and quickly show up there.”

*THEN: “Copy the front and back of all cards you’ve chosen to carry and store copies in a safe place.”

SECOND: “Prune your cash. There is rarely a reason to carry large amounts of cash anymore. Think through actual cash needs, plus an appropriate cushion in case of emergency (say, you need a taxi home, and it won’t take your credit card), and carry just that much. Replenish it as needed.”

The Lexington Police Department updates its incident log on Monday mornings. LexObserver coverage is a sampling of significant incidents and is not an exhaustive list. The full logs are available for public viewing.