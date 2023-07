Your Support Will Help LexFarm Grow Food for People in Need.

Each year, Lexington Community Farm commits to grow food for all.

We donate produce to local hunger relief programs, like FoodLink, Boston Area Gleaners and Lexington Food Pantry, to get fresh, high-quality produce where it’s needed most.

WE NEED YOUR HELP.

All funds raised through LexFarm’s Feed Local, Give Local campaign will pay for expenses of the farm’s food donations, like seeds, fertility, greenhouse and field supplies.

