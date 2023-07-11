In a tragedy that has deeply shaken the local community, 11-year-old Lexington resident Keoni Hubbard was killed in a boating accident at a summer camp in New Hampshire last week.

The incident occurred at Camp Bell, a Boy Scout camp in Gilmanton, NH, where Keoni was spending a week with fellow members of Lexington’s BSA Troop 119. Several scouts witnessed the event.

“Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni,” his family wrote in a statement. “Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni’s spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him. Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others.”

“Keoni was a much-loved student and will always be remembered fondly for his kind and sweet personality,” wrote Dane Despres, the principal of Clarke Middle School, where Keoni had recently completed the 6th grade. Grief counseling will be offered at the school on Wednesday, July 12, from noon-2:00 p.m. for students and caregivers who would like support in dealing with this tragedy.

Few details have emerged about the incident, which is currently under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

First responders were notified of a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton at around 2:15 on Friday, July 7, police said in a statement. Keoni was declared dead at the scene. A representative from the Daniel Webster Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which runs the camp, was unable to provide any further information or answer general questions about safety protocols at the camp.

The family has requested privacy as they process their unimaginable grief.

“Hold and hug your children, and tell them you love them,” they wrote.

A memorial fund has been created on GoFundMe.