Though Town Meeting approved the $3.4 million funding for the Police Station Solar Canopy project in April, the design has been in a state of flux for months. The process continues to illustrate the challenges with making the transition to clean energy in a manner that meets the needs of stakeholders.

Police Station Solar Canopy Moves Forward

As locals have surely noticed, construction of Lexington’s new police station is in full swing along Massachusetts Avenue.

Town Staff and Tecton Architects, working with the Historic Districts Commission (HDC), developed an original design. But a number of abutting residents became aware of the project late in the decision-making process. A second design process was undertaken as a collaborative effort between the Town, Tecton Architects and some of the neighbors abutting Fletcher Park. Both designs were presented at the June HDC meeting, but the general consensus was that the HDC reviews a single plan and does not choose between options or alternatives. The Select Board indicated that it would be appropriate for it to choose which design to move forward with. (See both designs here).

The process resulted in modifications to the original project to create a smaller footprint, reduce its height, and add a “Mass Ave leg” (i.e., a canopy that will sit perpendicular to Mass Ave along the driveway). Even with those changes to the original design, two designs still differ on a number of key dimensions: location, size, and structure; canopy height and clearances; solar energy production; and impact on the Fletcher Field green area.

The abutters were in favor of the collaboratively designed option, which they see as more “human scale.”

“We know there is fairly significant push back from the community because the (original design) is just out of scale,” HDC member Lee Noel Chase said. “Out of scale with the bike path, out of scale with the adjoining neighborhood, and out of scale pretty much with Fetcher Field.”

However, estimates indicate that the collaborative design would produce about 25% less solar power than the original, resulting in coming up short with the on-site clean energy targets for the Police Station building.

A spirited discussion occurred at the June 12 Select Board meeting. In the end, the Board voted 3 to 2 to move forward with the original design. The discussion and split vote reflect the challenges of advancing a clean energy agenda while meeting the wishes of multiple community stakeholders. The original design maximized solar power generation. Its engineering was well underway, supported by a cost estimate. Changing course and choosing the collaborative design could have delayed the overall police station construction schedule and impacted the cost. In the end, more solar output plus cost and schedule concerns narrowly won out over collaboration.

Of course, we are not done yet! Town Staff presented the solar canopy option approved by the Select Board to the HDC at its June 14 meeting. After lengthy discussion, the HDC unanimously voted to allow the Town to move forward with more detailed design work for the Select Board-approved option. The architect can now work on structural analysis and the locations and sizes of underground footings. The detailed above-ground design — the “look and feel” of what we will see and experience — is another story. The final design of arches, angles, landscaping, and other features is yet to come. The Town is working to have a more complete package to deliver to the HDC at its August meeting to move closer to receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness, allowing construction to begin.

Energy Transition Lessons Learned

The ongoing saga of the Police Station Solar Canopy provides a number of lessons learned and considerations for Lexington for the future: