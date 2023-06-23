- 2 Peacock Farm Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Kraemer, Joseph P and Kraemer, Doris E on 06/07/2023 to Kumar, Amit and Singh, Namrata for $1,330,000
- 8 Spring St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Rogers Marion Faith Est and Rogers, Marjorie H on 06/08/2023 to Ali, Suleiman for $1,450,000
- 9 Volunteer Way, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Silva, Steven J and Silva, Cynthia L on 06/09/2023 to Bai, Tianyi and Fu, Xiaofei for $1,615,000
- 10 Angier Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Steven & Yuru Stamas Ft and Stamas, Yuru Y on 06/09/2023 to Thummalapalli, Kusum and Thummalapalli, Anand K for $1,720,000
- 13 Woodland Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Wright Rt and Taverna, Lisa B on 06/09/2023 to Jmg Development Corp for $1,150,000
- 16 Balfour St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Laufer, Karen J on 06/05/2023 to Kline-Kim, Johanna F and Kim, Min for $1,465,000
- 24 Blueberry Ln, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 24 Blueberry Lane LLC on 06/09/2023 to Gautam, Yashaswi for $4,146,000
- 26 Cliffe Ave, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Zhou, Min on 06/09/2023 to Carrico, James D and Wen, Wen for $900,000
- 27 Independence Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Gillespie, Sean A and Gillespie, Ellen J on 06/05/2023 to Lee, Timothy and Cheung, Connie for $1,280,000
- 29 Pearl St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Ada Ft and Ada, Earl T on 06/08/2023 to Thakurela, Sudhir and Yadav, Rachita for $1,240,000
- 32 Burroughs Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Williamson, Elizabeth J and Williamson, Stephen on 06/07/2023 to Krista A Mara 2007 T and Mara, Krista A for $4,500,000
- 47 Farmcrest Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Kajko, Peter J on 06/05/2023 to Zhu, Selina and Zhu, Bo for $2,220,000
- 256 Waltham St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Herniter Myrna Est and Solomon, Beth on 06/08/2023 to Patel, Divyakant and Patel, Sushila for $1,611,000