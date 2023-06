The Lexington Children’s Chorus is excited to announce auditions for its 2023-2024 season! We present high-quality, joyful choral performances around Lexington, and will appear on the Lexington Symphony’s popular Holiday Pops concerts this December.

This group is open to students who will be in 4th, 5th and 6th grade this coming fall. Please see the linked FLYER for more information and also check out our website: www.lexingtonchildrenschorus.com.