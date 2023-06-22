Community Endowment of Lexington (CEL) is pleased to announce its Competitive, Capacity Building and Ad Hoc Grants for 2023. Organizations that received grants are either town agencies or nonprofits, and all focus on one of CEL’s four funding areas: Arts and Culture, Community Building, Health and Human Services, and the Environment.



Since its founding in 2014, CEL has awarded 93 grants totaling more than $450,000 to over fifty organizations that bring vibrant and meaningful programs to Lexington.



“We’re pleased CEL can make it possible for these community-based initiatives to move forward,” says CEL co-chair Ann Boese.



“Congratulations to all of the 2023 grantees,” adds Mary Ann Sorel, CEL co-chair. “They’ve demonstrated they have innovative and well-designed plans, and we look forward to seeing them contribute to our community.”



CEL’s 2023 grant funding will support:

Association of Black Citizens of Lexington – 2023 Ad Hoc Grant – Celebrating Black musicians, composers and activists.

BINA Farm Center – 2022-23 Capacity Building Grant – Funding for this inclusive therapeutic and recreation program improves its participant and volunteer data management system.

Chinese American Association of Lexington (CAAL) – 2022-23 Capacity Building Grant for information infrastructure, organization development as a foundation for next 10 years.

LexFarm – Partial funding to build a 4-season geodesic dome to use as an indoor gathering space for programs.

If interested in learning more about CEL by donating and/or volunteering, please contact Ann Boese at chair@lexingtonendowment.org.



About the Community Endowment of Lexington



The Community Endowment of Lexington (CEL), an endowed fund of the Foundation for MetroWest, enhances the quality of life for Lexington citizens. CEL awards grants to nonprofits and town agencies working in the areas of health and human services, arts and culture, the environment, and community building; provides ways for donors to give back and leave a legacy; and encourages innovative and collaborative solutions to issues facing Lexington, MA. Learn more at www.lexingtonendowment.org .



About the Foundation for MetroWest



Established in 1995, the Foundation for MetroWest is the only community foundation serving the 33 cities and towns in the region. The Foundation promotes philanthropy in the region, helps donors maximize the impact of their local giving, serves as a resource for local nonprofits and enhances the quality of life for all residents. Since inception, the Foundation has granted $16 million to charitable organizations and currently stewards more than $23 million in charitable assets for current needs and future impact. To learn more, visit www.foundationformetrowest.org or call 508-647-2260.





