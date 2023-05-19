In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month 2023, CALex cordially invites you to the 3rd, and 1st in-person, My American Story event from 2 to 4 P.M. on Sunday, May 21 at the Depot, 13 Depot Square, Lexington.



During the event, five Asian American panelists from local communities, of diverse ethnicity and with different backgrounds, professions, passions and life experiences, will share their personal stories. This event is to showcase the wonderful diversity in the AAPI community and to celebrate our commonality as Americans.



Light ethnic/regional snacks will be served. We look forward to seeing you at the event.



Please register here: https://forms.gle/8Mty5GsBKXNYbEur5



This event is hosted by CALex and co-sponsored by Lexington ABCL, BAL, BALex, IAL, JPLex, KOLex, Lexington Department of Human Services, Lexington Historical Society, Lexington Human Rights Committee, and LexPride.