Forty-one Lexington residents were officially registered for Monday’s running of the 2023 Boston Marathon. Sixteen female and twenty-five male runners signed up to run the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston.



I have several friends that I see early in the morning at Peets Coffee on Mass Ave throughout the year. While they run – I drink coffee with other, less energetic friends.



If you think that Boston is the only marathon these guys run, you’d be wrong. Indeed, they travel around the world to quench their thirst for running. Recently several of them (not sure which ones) traveled to the UK to run in the London Marathon. And then one day I heard “Tokyo Marathon” filter out from their post-practice coffee klatch. Being alert to interesting things being discussed at Peets, I asked for an explanation and they admitted that several of them had just returned from running in the Tokyo Marathon. Wow, these guys don’t know when to leave well enough alone…



I am happy they give me a glimpse of their running world and enjoy jousting with them about the wisdom of running and drinking coffee as opposed to the much saner exercise of just drinking coffee.





