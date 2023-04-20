Lexington Historical Society will soon be known as Lexington History Museums. At the organization’s annual meeting on April 4, it was announced that the rebranding would accompany the large capital project known as the “Depot Transformation.”

The new logo was inspired by the intersection of historical and contemporary star designs – honoring the iconography of items from the museum’s collection while bringing colors, fonts, and styles together to create a more dynamic and active look for the future of the organization.

The new name and logo will launch in tandem with the grand opening of the transformed Depot. The project will transform the Society’s headquarters into an interactive exhibition and education space, setting the stage for the visitor’s experience of Lexington history and the three other museums the Society oversees (Buckman Tavern, Munroe Tavern, and the Hancock-Clarke House) and is slated to be completed and open to the public in the Fall of 2024.