- 2 Coach Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Seven Cranes Strategies L on 01/08/2024 to Zhang, Xinsheng and Dong, Hui P for $1,268,000
- 11 Ponybrook Ln, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Lexington Town Of on 01/12/2024 to Huang, Elaine A for $1
- 11 Ponybrook Ln, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Huang, Elaine A on 01/12/2024 to Lee, Melissa N for $1,950,000
- 45 Balfour St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Cole, Donna L and Cole, Stephen D on 01/10/2024 to Mathieu, Margaret and Romanko, Michal for $1,355,000
- 87 Hancock St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Koha, Valdur and Koha, Irene on 01/10/2024 to Magnan, Eric J and Wu, Yanni for $1,525,000
- 87 Hancock St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Lexington Town Of on 01/10/2024 to Koha, Valdur and Koha, Irene for $1
- 163 Grove St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Mcgarry Sr, Richard W on 01/12/2024 to Gaonkar, Nayana and Beeraladinni, Manjunath for $1,775,000