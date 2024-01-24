In the coming years, Lexington will be facing unprecedented capital expenditures as it embarks on the new high school building. The high school project will have consequences for everyone, from new families to seniors. It is anticipated the ‘Old Harrington School’ will be demolished to make way for recreational fields. The school administration will have to be relocated. The current swing space at 173 Bedford Street will have to be repurposed. All of these projects will require millions of dollars of expenditures beyond the cost of the school construction costs. Many folks will most likely be concerned about disruptions and financial consequences. It will take strong leadership not just from the School Committee, but also from the Appropriations Committee, the Capital Expenditures Committee and, of course, the Select Board to make these difficult decisions. Jill’s leadership on the Capital Expenditures Committee and the Select Board is exactly what will be needed in the coming years.

During the time I have been involved in local government, I have spent many hours attending Town Meeting, Select Board meetings, housing committees and the like. I have found Jill to be prepared, effective, and judicious in her role as a Select Board member. She is discerning, fair, and always willing to consider the unintended consequences of Select Board initiatives. She entertains all points of view before final votes are taken. At the same time she is passionate about many things, including, as a former labor and employment attorney, the welfare of our municipal and school employees.

One way to measure a public servant’s effectiveness is the opinion of those who have worked alongside them. Jill has garnered the respect of her municipal colleagues across the Commonwealth. She was elected to serve as the President of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, an association representing all the 351 cities and towns in the state. As such, she has broadened our Town’s profile and participation in regional efforts to improve transportation, housing and diversity initiatives.

I think we have been lucky to have someone with such expertise and leadership skills to serve on the Lexington Select Board. Please join me in voting for Jill on Tuesday, March 5th.

Thank you,

Melinda Walker

Board of Commissioners, Lexington Housing Authority

Community Preservation Committee

Former TMM, Precinct 8

Board of Directors, Metro West Collaborative Development