LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Indulge in a flavorful delight with my “Crab Rangoons.” These crispy wonton shells embrace a luxurious combination of crab and cream cheese, creating a deeply satisfying seafood experience in each bite-sized snack or appetizer, while the added touch of green onion and Old Bay seasoning brings an extra kick to the overall flavor profile, elevating each bite to a symphony of taste sensations.

What makes these Crab Rangoons even more appealing is their quick and easy preparation, making them a perfect choice for any gathering or a delightful treat at any time. To complement these delectable bites, a side of sweet chili sauce is the perfect accompaniment, enhancing the savory flavors with its subtle sweetness and hint of heat.

YouTube video

Ingredients

  • Crab Meat (½ cup)
  • Cream Cheese (½ cup)
  • Mayo (2 tablespoons)
  • Spring Onion (¼ cup)
  • Wonton Wrappers
  • Sugar (1 tablespoon)
  • Garlic Powder (1 tablespoon)
  • Salt (1 teaspoon)
  • Old Bay (1 teaspoon)
  • Sweet Chilli Sauce – Sriracha, Mirin, Honey, Chilli Flakes
  1. Prepare the crab meat by draining it thoroughly and patting it dry to avoid excess moisture in the filling, preventing potential bursting during frying.
  2. Combine the crab meat with cream cheese, mayo, sugar, salt, garlic powder, and Old Bay seasoning for a flavorful mixture.
  3. Add chopped spring onions to the crab mixture for an extra burst of freshness and flavor.
  4. Dampen all sides of a wonton wrapper with water and carefully place a teaspoon of the filling in the center, folding it tightly and ensuring minimal air pockets, as demonstrated in the accompanying video.
  5. Fry the crab rangoons on medium-high heat for about a minute to maintain a creamy interior, avoiding over-frying to prevent a dry filling.
  6. Prepare the sweet chili sauce by mixing Sriracha, Mirin, Honey, and Chili Flakes in a 3:3:3:1 ratio to create a delectable dipping sauce.
  7. Once the crab rangoons are golden and crisp from frying, serve them alongside the sauce for a delightful culinary experience. Enjoy this flavorful treat!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *