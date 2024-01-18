LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.
Indulge in a flavorful delight with my “Crab Rangoons.” These crispy wonton shells embrace a luxurious combination of crab and cream cheese, creating a deeply satisfying seafood experience in each bite-sized snack or appetizer, while the added touch of green onion and Old Bay seasoning brings an extra kick to the overall flavor profile, elevating each bite to a symphony of taste sensations.
What makes these Crab Rangoons even more appealing is their quick and easy preparation, making them a perfect choice for any gathering or a delightful treat at any time. To complement these delectable bites, a side of sweet chili sauce is the perfect accompaniment, enhancing the savory flavors with its subtle sweetness and hint of heat.
Ingredients
- Crab Meat (½ cup)
- Cream Cheese (½ cup)
- Mayo (2 tablespoons)
- Spring Onion (¼ cup)
- Wonton Wrappers
- Sugar (1 tablespoon)
- Garlic Powder (1 tablespoon)
- Salt (1 teaspoon)
- Old Bay (1 teaspoon)
- Sweet Chilli Sauce – Sriracha, Mirin, Honey, Chilli Flakes
- Prepare the crab meat by draining it thoroughly and patting it dry to avoid excess moisture in the filling, preventing potential bursting during frying.
- Combine the crab meat with cream cheese, mayo, sugar, salt, garlic powder, and Old Bay seasoning for a flavorful mixture.
- Add chopped spring onions to the crab mixture for an extra burst of freshness and flavor.
- Dampen all sides of a wonton wrapper with water and carefully place a teaspoon of the filling in the center, folding it tightly and ensuring minimal air pockets, as demonstrated in the accompanying video.
- Fry the crab rangoons on medium-high heat for about a minute to maintain a creamy interior, avoiding over-frying to prevent a dry filling.
- Prepare the sweet chili sauce by mixing Sriracha, Mirin, Honey, and Chili Flakes in a 3:3:3:1 ratio to create a delectable dipping sauce.
- Once the crab rangoons are golden and crisp from frying, serve them alongside the sauce for a delightful culinary experience. Enjoy this flavorful treat!