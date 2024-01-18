LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Indulge in a flavorful delight with my “Crab Rangoons.” These crispy wonton shells embrace a luxurious combination of crab and cream cheese, creating a deeply satisfying seafood experience in each bite-sized snack or appetizer, while the added touch of green onion and Old Bay seasoning brings an extra kick to the overall flavor profile, elevating each bite to a symphony of taste sensations.

What makes these Crab Rangoons even more appealing is their quick and easy preparation, making them a perfect choice for any gathering or a delightful treat at any time. To complement these delectable bites, a side of sweet chili sauce is the perfect accompaniment, enhancing the savory flavors with its subtle sweetness and hint of heat.

Ingredients

Crab Meat (½ cup)

Cream Cheese (½ cup)

Mayo (2 tablespoons)

Spring Onion (¼ cup)

Wonton Wrappers

Sugar (1 tablespoon)

Garlic Powder (1 tablespoon)

Salt (1 teaspoon)

Old Bay (1 teaspoon)

Sweet Chilli Sauce – Sriracha, Mirin, Honey, Chilli Flakes