Dear Editor,

We’ve moved! Lexington residents can continue to donate to Goodwill and show their support for this community-based nonprofit organization. As of January 11, Goodwill’s attended donation center is at Grace Chapel at 59 Worthen Road, just a short distance from the old site behind Walgreens Pharmacy on Bedford Street.

Goodwill has had a presence in Lexington for 65 years. We are truly grateful for the unwavering, generous support of the residents of the town. Donations have tremendous community value and advance Goodwill’s mission which is to help individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency to achieve independence and dignity through work.

We extend our thanks to Grace Chapel for providing space for us and to Jim Malloy, Lexington Town Manager, and Robert Beaudoin, Lexington Superintendent of Environmental Services, for their help finding the new location.

Donations from the Town of Lexington make a difference for those most in need in our community!



Sincerely,

Joanne Hilferty

President and CEO

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries