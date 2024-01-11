Six years ago, I chose to run for the Select Board because my breadth and depth of experience serving Lexington, combined with my professional experience as a labor and employment attorney, uniquely qualified me to meet the diverse demands of a Select Board member serving all of Lexington’s needs. I have even greater experience now, and I am seeking re-election because we have more to do, and I want to continue to lead us forward.

I am proud of my contributions in

• leading our pandemic responses,

• broadening our commitment to social justice and racial equity,

• increasing opportunities for affordable, accessible housing, smart economic development and small businesses,

• supporting our environmental goals and

• maintaining fiscally responsible budget.

As a member of the Board, I worked with my colleagues to make significant strides in all the areas I identified as my priorities as a candidate. A few highlights:

• We revitalized the Center Streetscape, invested in new and improved sidewalks, and built two solar-powered, net zero schools. Solar now generates over 60% of the town’s municipal and school energy.

• We built an award-winning, state-of-the-art Fire Headquarters; commissioned Police-Policy review by Town Counsel, reported on community feedback on the Police Station Project and Policing, and improved accessibility and sustainability in the Police Station.

• We approved a new Capital Stabilization Funding formula, defraying taxpayer impact of projected debt from the new high school, reduced the tax rate impact on residential taxpayers, and raised the income threshold for senior tax deferral qualification.

• We undertook Lexington’s first communication-focused survey and created a new Communications Director position.

• We successfully petitioned the legislature for rate relief on tax deferrals for Lexington seniors, and as President of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, I advocated for increased state funding of municipal capital investments and support of sustainability initiatives.

Moreover, we achieved these accomplishments while keeping our commitment to avoid Proposition 2 ½ operating overrides.

Working together, we delivered for Lexington – in my initial priorities and in those areas that experience led me to add as additional goals. I am dedicated to sustaining our town’s fiscal, environmental, physical and human strengths, and, with my breadth of experience, I have the knowledge, understanding and judgment to lead us to do so.

For more information, please visit www.jillhai.com.

I thank you, and I ask for your vote Tuesday March 5.