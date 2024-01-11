Seventeen-year-old Lexington High School student Ariana “Ari” Hargrove isn’t going to let a diagnosis of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis get in the way of her dreams of attending college and engaging in social justice activism.

Lexington High School student Ariana Hargrove has her wish granted by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley / Credit: Lisa Guidetti

Inspired by his patient, Ari’s pediatric rheumatologist, Dr. Pui Lee, MD, PhD, from Boston Children’s Hospital, nominated Ari to the Make-A-Wish foundation, with a wish to tour Spelman College in Atlanta, one of the top-ranked historically-black colleges. Ari’s passion for social activism and interest in Spelman caught the attention of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), one of Ari’s heroes.

Rep. Pressley waited alongside Ari’s family, friends, and Spelman alumni to surprise Ari at the Make-A-Wish ® Massachusetts and Rhode Island Boston offices last Friday.

When Pressley heard about Ari’s story, she said, “She’s my hero! I need to make sure that I meet her,” the Congresswoman recounted. “You’re a bright spot to all of us and that’s why we wanted to come here today,” Pressley told Ari, while announcing that her wish to tour Spelman would be granted.

Shortly after her diagnosis in 2019, lupus started attacking Ari’s kidneys, causing lupus hepatitis in 2020. In addition to her daily medications for lupus, Ari needs monthly infusions at BCH to avoid kidney failure. This medical regiment makes going to school out of state complicated, but Dr. Lee is working on finding a way for Ari to receive her infusions out of state, which would allow her to apply to Spelman and other HBCU colleges.

“Dealing with Lupus has been a challenge; it’s been a battle. But the Make-A-Wish experience has been something on the bright side of having lupus, something that pushes me more to keep going, to not give up,” Ari said, smiling and clutching her Make-A-Wish picture frame.

Ari’s mother, Jennifer Teixeira, described how meeting the Congresswoman came about. ”Originally, Ari had made a wish that she wanted to meet Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clarke. She wanted to speak to them about injustices that she’s seen in her life. She wanted to see if she could possibly do anything to help someone else. It was a wish for herself, but yet she wanted to focus on other people.”

Ari added that she had wanted to focus on bullying and racism at her own school, Lexington High. “I wanted to make my wish for the Black community at Lexington High School,” she said. Ari outlined steps she believes could support minority students: “We already have a club addressing African American/Latin X scholars,” she said. “This program definitely helps. I would love to make more days with it, and talk about the problems in society — not just LHS.” Ari also recommends having a Black school counselor on staff to help minority students with any issues they face.

Ari Hargrove / Credit: Lisa Guidetti

After being presented with Spelman College swag, Ari had a chance to talk privately with the Congresswoman, Spelman alumni, and Make-A-Wish Board member Linda Dorcena Forry.

Ari and her family received a special motorcade to and from the event provided by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and supported by the Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police Department, and Lexington Police Department. “It was an honor to transport Ari and her family for her wish reveal alongside our state and local law enforcement partners,” said Matthew O’Brien, Special Agent-in-Charge, Boston Field Office, U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service.

A buffet was provided by Chef Lambert Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar of South Boston, also an HBCU alum of South Carolina State University, (and recent winner of “Beat Bobby Flay”) who was inspired by Ari’s story to donate his services and serve authentic southern comfort food.

“Ari is a fighter, a hero, and an inspiration. No matter the challenges, her spirit never wavers and there is no one more deserving of having their Make-A-Wish granted,” Pressley said.