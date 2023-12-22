The Town of Lexington, the Lex250 Commission, and the Lex250 Monument Project Advisory Committee invite artists to consider designing a monument to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington. The total award is $250,000.

The Call for Artists is a two-phase process. In Phase 1, all artists and artist teams can submit their qualifications before January 25, 2024. Semi-finalists will then be invited to develop concepts for the monument for a stipend of $1,000. The artwork should be installed in time for the 250th celebration on April 19, 2025.

Interested artists and artist teams are invited to attend a virtual informational session on Wednesday, January 3rd at 5:30 PM EST. All answers will be posted publicly by January 10th on the project website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Lex250Monument@mapc.org