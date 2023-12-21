For thousands of years, the turning of the year has evoked a faith response from people of every kind of religious background imaginable. Finding light in these dark times is an enduring theme, and we face a world in which once again, we need to find a spark of light and a thread of hope. As a Unitarian Universalist congregation, we are able to celebrate the Winter Solstice on the longest night of the year, as we honor the dark for its quiet and nourishing moments, and with joy we celebrate the return of the sun. And, two days later, we will celebrate Christmas Eve.

I need this Solstice moment, especially when the world is politicized and we are faced with increasing acts of anti-semitism and Islamophobia. I need to recognize my very human experience of sadness during these short days, as I look for hope in the coming of the light. I need the peace of resting in the dark, taking time to breathe and finding a way to regenerate my own energy.

And, I love the story of Christmas. I love the power inherent in this story which has endured for 2000 years. It is not the story of those who claim power over others. It is the story of adventure and risk — the risk of Love being born into a world as turbulent and angry and upside-down as ours. The people in ancient Judea were ready for a revolution — they wanted a Messiah to overthrow the powers of Rome. Instead they got a baby, born into a simple peasant family. They wanted political might, and they got Love.

And that is why this story has endured.

When Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem, she was great with child. There was no room for them in the Inn, and so, the story goes, the baby was born in a stable, surrounded by animals and visited by shepherds. I cannot help but make a parallel to our own times, when our state is hosting 7,532 families in shelters statewide. Is there room at the Inn? Our own 30 families here in Lexington are being welcomed warmly by a team of town employees and wiling volunteers. Generous people have contributed over 60K to the ‘sheltered families fund’ being housed at First Parish. And we have already had one birth. Is it miraculous? Yes, it is.

These families are in transition. They have escaped the violence of their former countries, in search of a life of safety and peace. Perhaps this new baby will be the one to bring understanding and connection into our own world. Perhaps this baby will help us speak Love to Power.

Because Power without Love is the opposite of what we need in this world. Power that is not built upon Love will tear us apart. But Love that sustains us will transform us. And that is powerful.

Love which turns our world upside-down is the essence of this Christmas story. May you all find a moment of love-filled presence as you celebrate the turning of the year. And may we all find ways to speak Love to Power in all the dark corners of our world.