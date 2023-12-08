THIS WEEKEND! Saturday, December 9th from 1-4 pm

Come and support our Town’s art entrepreneurs and Shop Local!

Over 30 young artists, aged 18 and under will be displaying ceramics, jewelry, tote bags, candles, soap and so much more! Your gifts will be greatly appreciated both by the recipients and the young artists you will be supporting.

There will also be a craft room open downstairs where you can make your own gift of a wheel-braided bracelet or bookmark. In the upstairs, some of our MCA artists will also have their studios open for a pop-up holiday sale.

Parking can be found along Mass Ave, as well as in the lot behind the building.