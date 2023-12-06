LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Introducing a guilt-free delight: the Scallop and Quinoa with Pesto dish! This flavorful ensemble showcases the perfect harmony of textures and tastes. The crunch of fresh asparagus and the sweet burst of cherry tomatoes play a fantastic supporting role to the fluffy, filling quinoa. Now, let’s talk about the star—the pesto sauce. Bursting with the freshness of basil and the nutty richness of macadamia nuts, all brought together with luxurious olive oil. The addition of green onion and jalapeño provides a pleasant kick to this already vibrant sauce.

But wait, there’s more! The simply seared scallops not only add a satisfying touch but also perfectly complement the quinoa and pesto. It’s a wholesome meal that satisfies the taste buds and keeps things healthy by packing in loads of veggies. The best part? It’s a quick-fix wonder, ready in under 30 minutes, making it a perfect go-to for those busy days without compromising on flavor or nutrition!

Ingredients

Quinoa (½ cup)

Water (1 cup)

Asparagus (¾ cup)

Cherry Tomatoes (½ cup)

Half a Shallot

Garlic (2 cloves)

Scallops (1 pound)

Old Bay (1 tablespoon)

1 Lemon

Basil (25 leaves)

Olive Oil (½ cup)

Pine/Cashew/Macadenia Nuts (¼ cup)

Green Onion (1 stick)

Parmesan Cheese (½ cup)

Jalapeno (3-5 slices) *Optional*

Salt and Pepper

Recipe

Get your quinoa cooking by adding it along with water to a pot over medium heat. Let it simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the sauce and veggies. Once it’s done, turn off the heat and let it steam covered for 5 minutes for that perfect fluffy texture.

Time to whip up your sauce! Pop basil, green onion, jalapeño, olive oil, parmesan, nuts, 2 teaspoons of salt, and a sprinkle of pepper into a food processor. Blend it into a fragrant, velvety pesto. Gradually mix in lemon juice to your taste for that tangy kick.

Prep the veggies: trim the ends of the asparagus and slice into 5-inch pieces. Halve your cherry tomatoes and dice the shallot and garlic.

Wash the scallops and give them a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning.

Heat oil in a pan and sear the open side of the tomatoes until they get a nice char, about 2 minutes over medium heat.

In the same pan, sauté garlic, shallot, and asparagus in oil over medium high heat for 3 minutes. Add two tablespoons of water, cover, and let the asparagus steam for 3 more minutes until tender.

In a bowl, mix your cooked quinoa, tomatoes, and asparagus. Season with salt and a squeeze of lemon if you fancy it.

Now, sear your scallops in oil over medium-high heat for 2 ½ minutes per side until they’re perfectly browned. Flip and cook for another 1 minute.

For plating, start with a quinoa bed, top it with a generous dollop of pesto, and finish it off with as many scallops as your heart desires.