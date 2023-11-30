Our delicious food fundraiser is now open! You can place an order for international appetizers and desserts online on our website until December 10th. Pick-up of orders will be on Saturday, December 16th, just in time for the holidays! 100% of the profits will support our refugee families and individuals. In the tradition of Hand-in-Hand Cafe, this fundraiser will give refugee women the opportunity to work together, get paid, and work side by side with community volunteers. To order, go to https://lexrap.org/shop