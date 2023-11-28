LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Simple, fresh, and bursting with flavors — welcome to the Street Style Salad! Effortless to prepare yet rich in taste, this dish harmonizes sour, spicy, sweet, and salty notes, giving your taste buds an adventure to remember. Paired with crispy fried rice paper, it’s not just a salad — it’s an experience that lets you savor deliciousness while on the go. The star sauce truly defines this recipe: a blend of tangy lime juice, spicy chili, a hint of sweetness, and the depth of fish sauce (optional) or olive oil. Bite into the crispy paper, letting it mingle with the refreshing veggies and the tangy dressing, creating a symphony that tantalizes your palate. It’s a dish that celebrates Thai-inspired fusion in a fun and convenient ‘street’ style.

Ingredients:

Onion (⅓ cup)

Tomato (½ cup)

Sweet Peppers (½ cup)

Mint

Tofu (½ cup)

Rice Paper

for the sauce:

Lime Juice (¼ cup)

Sugar (2 teaspoons)

2 Chillies *Optional*

Olive Oil (1 tablespoon)

Apple Cider/Red Wine Vinegar (1 tablespoon)

Fish or Soy Sauce (2 teaspoons)

Salt and Pepper

Instructions:

Begin by frying the tofu in a bit of oil on medium heat until the exterior turns a golden brown. Alternatively, opt for air frying or poaching the tofu for a lighter texture.

Finely dice the onion, tomato, assorted peppers, and fresh mint. Cut the tofu into small cubes.

Create a pickling solution by combining white vinegar, a pinch of salt, and a sprinkle of sugar. Toss the diced onion in this mixture and let it rest in the refrigerator to pickle, allowing the flavors to meld.

Prepare the Zesty Sauce: In a mixing bowl, blend lime juice, sugar, chopped chilies, olive oil, vinegar, and fish sauce (or soy sauce for a different twist). Adjust the lime juice, chilies, etc, and seasoning according to your taste preferences.

Fry Rice Paper: Cut the rice paper into quarters and quickly fry them in a small amount of oil. Watch as they puff up into delightful, crunchy pillows that perfectly complement the salad’s texture.

Combine the diced vegetables, tofu pieces, and the sauce in a mixing bowl. Toss them gently until evenly coated with the flavorful dressing.

Place the crispy rice paper quarters on a serving plate or platter. Spoon the vibrant salad mix over the rice paper, to create a delectable fusion of tastes and textures.