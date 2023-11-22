- 1 Utica St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Flanagan, Christine M and Flanagan, Daniel J on 11/09/2023 to Shi, Peiqing and Du, Qiumei for $1,251,000
- 12 Solomon Pierce Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 12 Solomon Pierce Rd Nt and Wu, Monica on 11/09/2023 to Ethier Cheney RET and Ethier, Mark S for $2,750,000
- 27 N Hancock St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Liu, Hong on 11/10/2023 to Dalvand, Mohsen M and Rad, Fatemeh K for $1,700,000
- 39 Turning Mill Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Vonthuna Peter C Est and Vonthuna, Charlotte on 11/07/2023 to 39 Turning Mill Road LLC for $770,000
- 50 Prospect Hill Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Austin, April A on 11/09/2023 to Hickox, Ann E and Jiang, Kevin for $1,450,000
- 149 Concord Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Louis R Quartararo RET and Quartararo, Louis R on 11/07/2023 to Tan, Myron C and Tan, Bonnie for $935,000
- 180 Burlington St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 180 Burlington Street Nt and Cataldo, Thomas J on 11/10/2023 to Burugupalli, Sandeep and Burugupalli, Thilini T for $2,600,000
- 511 Concord Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Fisher Jr, John W and Fisher, Ilia on 11/08/2023 to Yin, Hao and Treeworawat, Oranut for $1,230,000