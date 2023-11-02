Prices for Lexington’s Community Choice Program, an electricity aggregation program, will move to market levels under a new, 36-month contract with First Point Power that takes effect in December.

Prices changes for each option:



100% Green option – Changing from 10.80 cents/kWh to 13.998 cents/kWh.

New England Green option – Changing from 13.219 cents/kWh to 15.654 cents/kWh.

Basic option – Changing from 9.935 cents/kWh to 13.081 cents/kWh.

No action is required for current program participants. All active program participants will automatically be enrolled into the new First Point Power contract with their December 2023 meter read. The new program price will first appear on Eversource electric bills in early February 2024, and the electricity supplier will be listed as “First Point Power – Lexington CCA.”

Participants will be enrolled in the same program option they have in the current Constellation contract. However, participants may choose a different program option or leave the program before the contract with First Point Power takes effect, and at any time in the future, with no penalties or fees.

Questions? MassPowerChoice.com/Lexington