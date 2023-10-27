JoAnne Setzer (89) born March 25, 1934, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully on September 15, 2023. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee high school in Jacksonville, Florida and received her Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida in 1956. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and the President of Garnet Key. President of the Baptist Student Union, JoAnne took a mission trip to Hawaii the summer of her junior year. Upon graduation she received her Master of Religious Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1958 and Masters of Education from University of Florida in 1964. She worked at a large Baptist church in Charlotte for a few years before deciding to switch to elementary education (5th grade).

JoAnne taught one year in the military dependent’s school in Japan; allowing her to travel throughout southeast Asia, later Europe, Africa and South America. She became a beloved teacher in Lexington, Massachusetts in 1971 and was an active member of the Church of our Redeemer, singing in the choir. Upon retirement in 1986, she had a career in residential real estate before retiring to Asheville. She was a resident in the Beaver Dam Run community for 10 years before moving to Givens Estates. She was an active member of The Cathedral of All Souls Church and member of choir.

She was a woman of many talents. She cross country skied, tap-danced, and could give a magnificent tour of Boston and Asheville better than any native. She paddled bow in a closed whitewater canoe in New England rivers; and even had a VW wagon “hippie bus” for a while. She had many close friends over the years and was a very good friend to them all.

Preceded in death by her parents Rexford S. Setzer Sr. and Cleyme D. Setzer. She is survived by her two brothers Rexford S. Setzer Jr. (Patricia), Robert L. Setzer (Roberta), her niece and nephew, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Givens Estates, Thursday December 7th at 10am, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803. Donations to Save the Children are encouraged in lieu of flowers. The family would like to express their gratitude to Givens Estates, Young Home Care and Four Seasons for their wonderful help and care.