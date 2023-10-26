- 3 Meadow Brook Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Homes Development Corp on 10/13/2023 to Elkin, Alex and Chistiakova, Ekaterina for $2,537,500
- 24 Blueberry Ln, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 151-153 Babcock St LLC on 10/10/2023 to Tromer, Eran and Tromer, Shlomit A for $4,000,000
- 24 Hamblen St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by 24 Hamblen Street LLC on 10/13/2023 to Shu, Yongjun for $2,320,000
- 177 Grove St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Richard D Urman RET and Urman, Richard D on 10/11/2023 to Wu, Weikun and Wu, Yafei for $2,240,000
- 222 Concord Ave, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Concord Ri20 Dev LLC on 10/13/2023 to Wiwanto, Lynn and Kwong, Jeffrey K for $2,350,000