The Monuments and Memorials Committee is doing something that’s never been done before: identifying every monument and memorial in town, and creating a user-friendly database, accessible to all, to share this knowledge with the community.

Please Help!

Is there a monument or memorial in your local area (a stone, plaque, marker, etc.) that you know about or pass by when you walk the dog? Then fill out our interactive map reporting form and tell us what it is and where to find it. You can also upload a photo. Share your ideas at https://www.lexingtonma.gov/792/Monuments-Memorials-Committee.

Two “rediscovered “ hidden treasures honor Benjamin Wellington, the first Prisoner of War of the American Revolution and Albert Ball Tenney, who funded the permanent lighting of the Minute Man statue.