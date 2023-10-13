Bowman Elementary School students dressed in the colors of fall leaves and branches and stood together to form a beautiful tree, visible only from the sky. The project was lead by artist Daniel Dancer, whose team-building program Art for the Sky aims to help “dissolve boundaries that often exist in our daily lives” and help people to see the “big picture.” Principal Jenny Corduck says she learned about the program from head custodian, Jack Taranto, who had seen another local school take part. Costs were covered by a grant from LEF, Shattuck Hardware provided free spray paint and other supplies, and many Bowman parents contributed their time to help create this mesmerizing moment.

Art for the Sky – drone footage by Cameron Hickey