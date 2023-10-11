Lucy Sabian, a member of Lexington’s Scouts BSA( formerly Boy Scouts) Troop 119 is working with a nonprofit, The African Library Project, to collect 1000 books which will become a library for children in Kasangati, Uganda. She is looking for new and gently used children’s books as well as reference books such as dictionaries or atlases. Donations are collected from 3:30 to 9:30 on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays until 10/30, at 95 Bridge Street in Lexington, but if those times don’t work for you, you are encourage to reach out to Lucy (lnathansabian@gmail.com) to arrange an alternative. For more information please click here.