Wallis, Stephen A., 81, of Lexington, MA, died September 28th, 2023, after bravely and graciously living with Alzheimer’s for many years. He leaves his wife, Frederica Cushman, daughters Tanya Cushman of Leverett, MA, and Janna Mendonca of Lexington, MA, son-in-law David Mendonca, and his three grandchildren, Mara Waskiewicz, Yolanda Mendonca and Francisco Mendonca. He was pre-deceased by his brother David and is survived by his brothers Kendall of Montreal, Canada, and Charles of Queensland, Australia.

Born in Chestnut Hill, PA, in 1942, Steve graduated from Kenyon College with a BA in 1964 and from Northeastern University with an MBA in 1967. For many years, his Woodcliff Corporation provided financial planning and consulting services to emerging high-tech and clean-tech ventures. In 1993 he began his own venture, AIRxpert Systems, with a patented product that helped reduce the energy required to heat and cool large buildings. For over two decades, he was a Conservation Steward of The Daisy Wilson Meadow in Lexington.

Donations in his memory can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, 184 High Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02110.